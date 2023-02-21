Hearings could wrap up soon for seven additional MPD officers facing discipline in Tyre Nichols' case

Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told the Memphis City Council the process for those officers could wrap up in next week or two.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis Police officers have received notice of violations and are undergoing hearings in connection with the Tyre Nichols case, City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told the Memphis City Council Tuesday.

Sink told council members three hearings have been completed, and four more are scheduled for Wednesday. She anticipates the process could wrap up in next week or two. Sink said numerous policy violations are being reviewed, and body worn footage and other evidence is being considered.

The city has not announced any discipline or potential terminations for these seven MPD employees yet. Sink said discipline could range from a reprimand to termination, but each are being taken on a case-by-case basis. She said all employees have right to appeal any decisions.

These seven officers facing discipline are in addition to the six officers who have already been fired in connection with Nichols’ beating and death. Five MPD officers have been fired and face criminal charges – including second-degree murder, kidnapping, and official misconduct. A sixth officer was also fired for policy violations but has not been charged.

Criminal charges would have to come through the Shelby County D.A.’s office or federal authorities.

Jennifer Sink also said the city's investigation includes a fourth Memphis Fire employee. She said that MFD employee has had their disciplinary hearing but potential discipline has not been decided yet.

Three Memphis Fire Department employees were fired for violating MFD policies and protocols but have not been charged. Two of those employees - both EMTS - had their licenses suspended. All three have appealed their cases and those appeals are now going through civil service and could end up in chancery court for a final decision.

Two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were suspended for five days without pay, but there’s no word if they will face charges.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has called for an outside review of the Memphis Police Department amid the investigation into Nichols’ death. And state lawmakers have asked the Department of Justice to review MPD’s policies and practices and culture within the department.

The city released video from the Jan. 7 arrest on Friday, Jan. 27. Nichols died three days after the beating.