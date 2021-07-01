Senators Blackburn, Hagerty, and Wicker reverse course while Sen. Hyde-Smith votes against election certification

After chaos unfolded at the Capitol, seven Republican Senators voted against certifying election results.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — After a chaotic day at the Capitol Wednesday, the U.S. Senate went back to the floor to finish certifying the election results. The challenge against it fell with seven Republican Senators voting against it.

The objection to the Pennsylvania election results fell by a vote of 92-to-7. The seven Republicans were Ted Cruz (Tex.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.), Cynthia M. Lummis (Wyo.), Roger Marshall (Kan.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Tommy Tuberville (Ala.). Scott did note vote against the Arizona results.

For the Mid-South, Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty stood that they were against the election results, despite no evidence of widespread, but reversed course when the Senate resumed and voted to certify.

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker announced early Wednesday afternoon that he would vote to agree with the results from the election.

"Our campaign lost a close election, and it is time to acknowledge that," Wicker said, in a released statement. "The President’s own Attorney General, his head of election security, and a number of Trump-appointed, conservative federal judges all have found that, despite widespread allegations of fraud, there simply was not enough evidence to change the outcome of the election in any state."

Read the full statement here.

Hyde-Smith was the sole Mid-South senator to vote "nay".

"I promised to represent the people of Mississippi and the certification process gives me an opportunity to use my vote to voice their concerns," Hyde-Smith said, in a statement. "I have followed the proceedings after the 2020 presidential election and heard from many Mississippians who are troubled by the conduct of the election various states and the eventual outcome."

Blackburn did not release a statement other than tweeting to say she was voting to support the certification of the election. Hagerty has been quiet about his change of heart since condemning the violence and mob at the Capitol.

Voting against certifying the results initially had support from 13 to 14 Republican senators but dwindled down to 7 by Wednesday evening.

In the House, 121 Republicans voted in favor of the Arizona objection including Rick Crawford (Ark.), Michael Guest (Miss.), Trent Kelly (Miss.), Steven Palazzo (Miss.), Tim Burchett (Tenn.), Scott DesJarlais (Tenn.), Chuck Fleischmann (Tenn.), Mark E. Green (Tenn.), Diana Harshbarger (Tenn.) and John Rose (Tenn.).

My statement on today’s Joint Session of Congress. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) January 7, 2021