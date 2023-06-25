Seven separate shootings between late Saturday and Sunday launch investigations, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were seven separate shootings between late Saturday night and Sunday, June 25, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Two were deadly, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded to the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night regarding a shooting.

A man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was found and then transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

At 11:28 pm, officers responded to the 2300 Block of Elvis Presley Boulevard regarding a shooting. Officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/Qbe4yQIcF0 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2023

MPD said another shooting took place in the 900 block of South Parkway East.

Officers said they responded at about 11 p.m. Saturday night and located one man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

This man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

At 10:59 pm, officers responded to the 900 Block of South Parkway East regarding a shooting. Officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/TY4NqSFb22 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2023

MPD said another shooting took place in the 2400 block of West Hillview Drive.

Officers said they responded about thirty minutes after midnight and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

This man was found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD.

Officers had one female detained on the scene, according to MPD. Preliminary information suggests that this was a domestic violence incident, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

MPD said another shooting took place in the 100 block of Bellevue Boulevard.

Officers said they responded at 3 a.m. on Sunday to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

This man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

At 3:03 am, officers responded to the 100 Block of Bellevue Boulevard regarding a shooting. Officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/4B4fzpDu6L — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2023

MPD said another shooting took place in the area of Park Avenue and Laurel Street.

Officers said they responded right at 6 a.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

This man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

At 6:00 am, officers responded to the area of Park Avenue and Laurel Street regarding a shooting. Officers located a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/IItRkqXTDj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2023

MPD said another shooting took place in the 4700 block of Horn Lake Road.

Officers said they responded shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

This man was transported to Methodist University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

At 6:02 am, officers responded to the 4700 Block of Horn Lake Road regarding a shooting. Officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound; he was transported to Methodist University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/uxAej4eBgG — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2023

MPD said another shooting took place in the 5900 block of South Brook Circle.

Officers said they responded shortly before 10 a.m. and found a child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

This child was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

One man was detained on the scene, according to MPD.