Several families left in limbo after fire damages Whitehaven apartment building

A fire heavily damaged the Pepper Tree Apartments Monday night into the early morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Many families are left wondering how they'll recover after a fire overwhelmed units at the Pepper Tree apartments in Whitehaven.

The Memphis Fire Department said everyone make it out alive but one woman was injured after jumping from a window to safety.

While officials are still trying to determine how many people were displaced because of the fire, residents believe upwards of 12 units were damaged.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. on Monday night but firefighters were still battling hot spots as of 6 a.m., dumping more water on the building and using chainsaws to expose hot spots.

MFD said the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Many fear they won't have enough to recover from it.

Neighbors describe a volatile and dangerous situation at the apartments leading up to the fire saying recently gunshots riddled the buildings recently.