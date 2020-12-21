Several Memphis restaurants close for indoor dining

The Shelby County Health Dept. is considering a stay-at-home order but several restaurants are already ahead of them; closing on their own

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Shelby County Health Department is considering returning to a stay-at-home health directive as Tennessee leads the country with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases by population.

A new directive could come as early as Monday but many restaurants have started putting their own restrictions in place days before.

On December 17, Tsunami, located in Cooper-Young, announced it would close indoor dining and instead offer to-go meals and deliveries.

“I’ve always wanted to be proactive in this than reactive," Tsunami Owner Ben Smith said.

Smith said it wasn't a hard decision to close indoor dining. It was the right decision, he said.

"Sure I’m turning my back on revenue and in-house dining has proven to be more lucrative, for sure, than take-out but it’s just not worth it," he said. "It’s not worth it to compromise my staff."

“I’ve always wanted to be proactive in this than reactive.”



Some Memphis restaurants are closing indoor dining as COVID-19 cases climb, health dept. considers stricter health directive. We’re live on #GoodDayMemphis pic.twitter.com/Rhl6voHSSc — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) December 21, 2020

Tsunami isn't alone in that decision. Alchemy, which is next door to Tsunami, announced it would completely close through the holidays.

Other restaurants bracing for a new health directive also announced they were closing indoor dining including the likes of 117 Prime, City & State and Ghost River Brewing Co.

Smith said safety is the top priority when it comes to his employees and guests. He said his staff has been operating under a lot of anxiety and stress following mandates and working with customers.

“The emotional stress of all this is tremendous, especially those who are guest-facing employees, that are interacting with the general public," he said.

Despite feeling confident in his decision, Smith can't understate how trying 2020 has been on the business. He and other restaurant owners feel dejected due to the lack of support by the federal and local governments.

“There are a lot of businesses, small businesses and restaurants that are really scrambling, really struggling and really grasping at anything to keep them afloat," he said.

Smith, a veteran in the industry, said it's hard for restaurants to ask for help but that's exactly what they need right now.

“We’re usually the ones that provide help," he said. We’re the first people to step up when somebody needs food donated or gift certificates for their fundraiser. We’re there always, with food, with staff.”