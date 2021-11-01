Several Mid-South schools closed or delayed due to winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South schools are either closed, moving to virtual learning or have delayed start times Monday due to winter weather in parts of the area.
- Benton County School District - 2-hour delay Monday
- Coahoma Community College - Closed Monday
- Clarksdale School District - Closed Monday
- Marshall Academy - Closed Monday; daycare open
- Marshall County School District - Closed Monday
- Northwest Mississippi Community College - Opens at 10am
- North Panola School District - Closed Monday
- North Tippah School District - Closed Monday
- Senatobia School District - All virtual learning Monday
- South Panola School District - All Virtual Learning Monday; Schools & Offices Closed
- South Tippah School District - Closed Monday
- Tate County School District - Closed Monday
Local 24 News will continue to update this story with any other closures or delays.