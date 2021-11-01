x
Several Mid-South schools closed or delayed due to winter weather

Winter weather is impacting several Mid-South schools to start off the week.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South schools are either closed, moving to virtual learning or have delayed start times Monday due to winter weather in parts of the area.

  • Benton County School District - 2-hour delay Monday
  • Coahoma Community College - Closed Monday
  • Clarksdale School District - Closed Monday
  • Marshall Academy - Closed Monday; daycare open
  • Marshall County School District - Closed Monday
  • Northwest Mississippi Community College - Opens at 10am
  • North Panola School District - Closed Monday
  • North Tippah School District - Closed Monday
  • Senatobia School District - All virtual learning Monday
  • South Panola School District - All Virtual Learning Monday; Schools & Offices Closed 
  • South Tippah School District - Closed Monday
  • Tate County School District - Closed Monday

Local 24 News will continue to update this story with any other closures or delays.