Several Willow Oaks apartment tenants struggling to find affordable living with less than 24 hours to find a new home

Several tenants said they didn't have an official landlord to call for months and were told not to pay rent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tenants at the Willow Oaks apartments in Orange Mound are worried they'll be homeless now that they have less than 24 hours to leave.

Tenants were notified at the beginning of the month they'd have to vacate.

For months, tenants didn't have an official landlord to call. Once the previous management left the premises, tenant Iesha Thomas said they were told they didn't have to pay rent if things needed to be fixed.

"This window was busted when we came and they never came to fix it," Thomas said.

Inside the unit she shares with her five children, they barely have electricity, so they have to use the flashlights on their phones to see. With what little power they have, she said they risk being electrocuted when turning on their kitchen sink due to poorly installed wires.

"As of right now, we’re still out of hot water," Thomas said.

In a letter from the apparent new landlord, two other apartment options were listed, but tenants, like Thomas, said they can't afford it.