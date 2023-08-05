'Shannon A. Brown Road' | Street renamed after former FedEx leader

Shannon Brown got his start in 1978 as a package handler but retired as the Senior Vice President of Eastern Division U.S. Operations and a Chief Diversity Officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shannon Brown got his start at FedEx in 1978 and did enough for the company that he now has a street named after him in Memphis.

Brown started as a package handler but retired as the Senior Vice President of Eastern Division U.S. Operations and the Chief Diversity Officer of FedEx Express.

Brown retired from FedEx last November, and he had words of advice for the city's youth at his dedication.

"It can be done," Brown said. "Be patient. Somebody's always watching you. Give it all you got, and just do a great job. If you do a great job, then great things are going to come to you. This is a testament of that."