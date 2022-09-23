Shelby Co. Voter Alliance sets goal to increase Hispanic voter participation

SCVA said there are at least 21,100 people who identify as Hispanic in Shelby Co., but only 12,000 persons identifying as Hispanic are registered to vote.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Voter Alliance (SCVA) will be stationed at a vendor table at Latinx Festival Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 6 p.m. at Overton Square 2101 Madison Ave.

SCVA said its goal is to increase Hispanic voter turnout. According to SCVA, there are at least 21,100 people who identify as Hispanic in Shelby Co., but only 12,000 of those in Shelby Co. who identify as Hispanic are registered to vote.