Shelby County unveils $1 million grant to assist hundreds of close contact businesses

The money will help to provide required supplies for nail/hair salons, barber shops, and tattoo parlors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Financial help is now available for Shelby County close contact businesses.

Tuesday, Shelby County introduced a $1 million grant for those who own barber shops, salons, and tattoo parlors.

500 such businesses will be awarded $2,000 for their current supply requirements, such as masks, gloves, and disposable capes.

The industry is reeling during the COVID-19 pandemic after being forced to close for several weeks.

Even though those businesses were allowed to reopen, they're currently limited with shorter schedules, smaller capacities, and a longer list of requirements.

"These businesses are under a unique strain and as we move towards the safe and careful reopening we want to do all we can to protect Shelby County residents who must navigate this new normal," Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery said.

A Shelby County spokesperson said the grant received a lot of interest since it was announced Tuesday.