Shelby County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta create voting awareness song and video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re less than 2 weeks away from a historic election and local African American sororities and fraternities are doing voter awareness events and other creative things to rally people to the polls.

The Shelby County Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is doing its part to make sure everyone has a voice, members produced a “Get Out to Vote” video and the song is now going viral.

“Social action is what we do it is one of the first missions that we sought out when we were founded. That was a major part of why the organization was formed,” said Jamille Hunter, member of Shelby County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.

Hunter wrote lyrics that would not only entertain but educate voters.

“We encourage people to early vote so that was really important,” Hunter said. “Also to educate yourself on what offices we would be voting on in addition to the president,” she said.

"DID YOU VOTE YET?" - the ladies of @sctacDST have produced this voter awareness video that has gone viral! At 10 - hear from the songwriter and President of the chapter of why social action is one of the principles the sorority was founded on. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/8WFLA6ERs5 — Annette E. Peagler (@Local24Annette) October 23, 2020

“One of our first public acts was the women’s suffrage March so as far back as 1913 we’ve been doing this for a long time,” said Sherry Townsend, President of Shelby County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.

The song also included information people should know before heading to the polls like what district are you in and where to go.

“We need you to research these candidates before you give an acclimation by voting for them know that an elected candidate can negatively affect your lives that wound not advance the needs of our families,” said Lillie St. Clair, member of Shelby County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.