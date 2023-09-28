Shelby County Assistant District Attorney temporarily suspended from practicing law

The suspension comes after the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility said Monica Timmerman was non-compliant with a program after a plea to a DUI charge.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney who pleaded guilty to DUI earlier this year has now been temporarily suspended from practicing law by the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Board of Professional Responsibility.

The board said Monica Timmerman is “substantially non-compliant with a Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program and poses a threat of substantial harm to the public.”

The board said immediately, Timmerman may not accept new cases, and she must stop representing existing clients by Oct. 27, 2023. After that, she is not allowed to practice law until she complies with the requirements and goes through the procedure for reinstatement.

The suspension is in place until the Supreme Court rules otherwise. Timmerman can appeal to the Court to end the suspension. Read more HERE.

We reached out to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy’s Office, who issued this statement:

“Ms. Timmerman has stayed sober since last December; there’s been no relapse, and her work has been satisfactory. The compliance issue concerned whether she’d do a period of expensive residential treatment, which she wasn’t sure she could afford. Ms. Timmerman has now come up with the funds, is beginning treatment, and expects to be in compliance before the October 27 license suspension takes effect. If she fulfills all requirements and the suspension order is lifted, she will be able to resume working at our office.”

Investigators said on Dec. 8, 2022, Timmerman crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time when officers arrived to the scene.

Timmerman pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. Charges of failure to exercise due care while driving and duty upon striking a highway fixture were dropped as part of the plea deal, according to court records.

Timmerman was also ordered to serve probation for 11 months and 27 days, and to pay just over $4,777 restitution to MLGW, and $1,800 in court fees. Her license was also revoked for one year.