Most jobs will be saved with latest Shelby County budget... most

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Let’s say - just for fun - let’s say you were flying to London.

If you took off at 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Shelby County Commission was starting their meeting. Nine hours later when you landed, they were wrapping it up.

Mayor Lee Harris says his goals never changed.

“My three primary concerns,” he said, “... are making sure we have enough resources to take care of obligations, to make sure programs are preserved and we don’t necessarily put jobs in jeopardy.”

Jobs. Mayor Harris says looking at this budget tells him most jobs will be saved. Most jobs.

“It seems pretty likely that there will be some jobs that are put at risk. But the good news is I think all of us in some authority over this process are going to be able to hold the line on job elimination.”

Commissioners did not raise your taxes. But don’t pop the champagne corks yet. Mayor Harris predicts they’ll have to deal with this budget again in six months.

And next year is an election year.