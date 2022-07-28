Shelby County Clerk says office has caught up on backlog of license plates

Clerk Wanda Halbert said the office is now operating as normal and focusing on other backlog work.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk's Office said it has finally caught up on the backlog of license plates that led to weeks and even months-long delays for customers.

Thursday, Clerk Wanda Halbert said they have processed the backlog, and customers who are still waiting on their license plates should expect them in the mail in 14 to 21 business days.

She said the office is now operating as normal and focusing on other backlog work.

The issues started earlier this year when a combination of funding for postage and high demand delayed the rollout of new license plates. That also caused those long lines at the clerk's offices across the county. Some customers waited hours to get their plates renewed.