'The more the better' | Residents await June opening of Shelby County Clerk's office on Riverdale Road

The new office, months behind its original scheduled opening date, is supposed to relieve the ongoing problems with long wait times as car owners renew their tags.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday makes it exactly a month until the Riverdale Rd. Shelby County Clerk’s office is set to open.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert was back before the county commission this past Wednesday to request a budget increase for more personnel for the yet-to-be-opened Riverdale location.

For those in Shelby County looking to get new tags or any other service at the clerk’s office, a new location on Riverdale Rd. is welcomed news.

“The more the better,” said Henry Sutherland, a customer waiting in line Friday for over an hour at the Poplar Plaza location.

Customers said with just one month out from the opening, it’s an important and needed first step.

“They need as many locations as they can possibly have,” Sutherland said. “I mean, because this [is] ridiculous.”

The Riverdale location was originally supposed to open by October 31, 2022, and more than six months later, the building remains unopened. This new office is supposed to relieve the ongoing problems with long wait times as car owners renew their tags.

Customers said Friday hopefully with the new building comes new systems.

“You go in and pull your ticket and you sit down if you can, or you stand around; about an hour and a half in the process,” customer Darolyn Love said.

It’s a tedious process they hope is updated.

“I’m number 91 compared to number 56 on the wall right now," customer Marvin Brown said early Friday afternoon. “It’s going to probably be another two hours before I get to the counter; which is really too long.”

Halbert has said the Riverdale location is meant to be a "one-stop shop," ideally staffed with 15 people.

“A new location will help,” customer Michael Strickland said. “Maybe half of these people will be going to the new location."

But for now, the wait continues.

“I guess I just want to wait and see how it’s going to be better in the new location, you know,” Love said. “I’m willing to drive a bit of a distance if it’s going to move a little bit faster.”

ABC24 did reach out to Halbert for a direct update from her on the help she’s receiving from the special advisor appointed early this year, and to get more insight on what is meant by calling the expected opening of the Riverdale location next month a “soft launch”.