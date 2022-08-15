Shelby County Clerk's Office to close for a week each in August & September to catch up on backlog

Wanda Halbert said the Offices of the Shelby County Clerk will be closed August 22 through 26 and September 19 through 23, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert said her offices are closing for a couple of weeks to catch up on a backlog of services.

Halbert said they need to catch up on “critically outstanding services, more urgently --- auto dealer packets.” In a news release, Halbert noted “downed mail services” for part of the backlog.

She said customers would still be able to use online or mail renewal services.

“Our team performs collections and generate local / state and federal funding for more than 70 different transactions.” said Halbert in the release. “We cannot apologize enough for the embarrassment of our team and leadership who work very hard to ensure every customer is served. Because our orders were back on track, last week we placed both a double and triple order through the State Department of Revenue for license plates”.