Shelby County Clerk's Office will be closed all next week | Here's what you can still get done

The Shelby County Clerk's Office will be closed, again, for an entire week from September 19-23 to catch up on a backlog of car dealer packets.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk's office will be temporarily closed for an entire week for the second time in the past month.

From Monday, September 19 to Friday, September 23, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert says she'll be closing all locations in hopes of catching up on additional backlogs.

This is the second time the office has been closed to the public in the last month; the first happened August 22-26 . During the last closure, Halbert went on a vacation to Jamaica.

The closure will address “critically outstanding services, more urgently --- auto dealer packets.”

“The processing of the auto dealer packets is a very lengthy process,” said Clerk Halbert. “It goes through multiple steps. It starts in our MVR area, motor vehicle registration area, then it transfers into the title department, and then it goes from there to the scanning department.”

According to Clerk Halbert, the initial backlog was caused by a mail stoppage, which Halbert says stemmed from "a misunderstanding", where the mail room thought they had run out of postage.

In the meantime, if you need to order or renew your plates, you can still do so online or via mail renewal services.