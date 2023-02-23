Shelby County Clerk's Office to hire a temporary special advisor with salary budget set at $150k

Although Wanda Halbert still holds her position as clerk, the special advisor will report directly to the commission, giving the commission a small bit of oversight.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Commission is taking action at the Shelby County Clerk's Office, and Wanda Halbert will soon receive a helping hand, who will help her manage the office.

The commission met Wednesday, Feb. 23, and after more than a year, the clerk's office is still suffering from unresolved issues like outdated workspaces and equipment, understaffing, extended wait times, and vehicle registration processing delays.

According to the commission, Halbert will hire a temporary special advisor. The yearly salary budget for this new role is set at $150,000.

Halbert said the salary will be covered by Halbert's savings budget, using funds accumulated from vacant positions.

The city has been fighting to have more control of the clerk's office, and many have requested that Halbert either step down or be removed from the role.