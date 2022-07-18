Whitehaven Shelby Co. Clerk's Office reopens

The clerk's office said the air conditioning has been fixed, and they are back operating at regular hours.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After being closed for nearly a week due to a broken central air conditioning system, the Shelby County Clerk's Office Whitehaven location is reopen.

The office is located at 4122 Elvis Presley Blvd., it operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The Whitehaven location supports driver's license and standard services. Customers who need assistance with other services like marriage and business licenses must visit other locations that support those services.

The office advises customers to call to confirm that their needs can be met at a specific location before arriving.

For information and customer service, call 901-222-3000.

Additional location and office information is as follows:

Issues Marriage Licenses and Business Licenses

Downtown

150 Washington Ave.

8:00 AM - 4:15 PM

Mullins Station

1075 Mullins Station Road, West Wing

9:00 AM - 5:15 PM

Issues Marriage Licenses

Millington

4836 Navy Rd. Millington, TN

8:00 AM - 4:15 PM

Standard Services





Poplar Plaza

3412 A Plaza Dr.

7:00 AM - 3:15 PM

Raleigh – Frayser

3616 Austin Peay Highway, Suite 4