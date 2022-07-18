Shelby County Commission scheduled to take up 'no confidence' vote for Shelby County Clerk's Office

The vote Monday follows months of criticisms by customers, car dealers, and others about lengthy license plate mail delays & long lines outside at office locations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Late Monday afternoon, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert and the office she leads will be under the microscope and under growing scrutiny by some Shelby County Commissioners.

The body is scheduled to take up a 'no confidence' vote against the Shelby County Clerk's Office.

The commission resolution also asks the state to temporarily take over the distribution of license plates from the Clerk's office and cut down on a lengthy backlog.

The rare type of resolution is non-binding and symbolic, but comes the same time Halbert is on the ballot during early voting ahead of the August election, as the Democrat seeks another term.

Republican Shelby County Commissioners Mark Billingsley and Brandon Morrison sponsored the resolution.

The scheduled vote follows ongoing criticism from the public after weeks or months-long delays for new license plates, lengthy lines outside at office locations, and a slow hiring process to fill vacant positions.

Earlier this month, a group of Memphis area car dealers also urged the state extend drive-out tags because new plates weren't arriving on time before those temporary tags expired. That left thousands of drivers vulnerable to being pulled over while out and about.

Earlier this month, Halbert said she supports the state assisting her office, described the long lines and indoor space constraints at locations as unacceptable, and said her office is trying to fill open positions as quickly as possible.

Halbert said her office will soon roll out an appointment system at office locations, so customers can cool off in their cars and be alerted on their phone when it's their turn.

Brad Broders will be covering this resolution vote and discussion at Monday afternoon's Shelby County Commissioners meeting.