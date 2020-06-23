Shelby County Commission works into the night to balance budget with millions at deficit

Commissioners also voted to recognize racism as a pandemic in Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Coming down to the wire, Shelby County Commissioners struggled to finalize a budget for 2021 late into Monday night. In the end, millions were moved to fill a more than $16-million budget deficit.

This on a day when Commissioner Tami Sawyer requested health leaders and Mayor Lee Harris to consider returning to phase one reopening amidst increased numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The last meeting of the budget season challenged and progressed policies of the Commission.

Unanimously, June 19th – Juneteenth - was approved as a holiday for county employees starting next year.

By majority vote, commissioners also voted to recognize racism as a pandemic in Shelby County.

Following up on her request to return to phase one reopening or stricter requirements for operation, Commissioner Tami Sawyer took the opportunity to ask Dr. Alisa Haushalter of the Shelby County Health Department about increased COVID-19 cases and the public's practices countywide.

While this weekend's highest one-day spike showed nearly 400 news cases, Haushalter says those numbers came from many days of testing - although she says she does not recommend moving to phase 3 of opening.

It was the vote finalizing the county's 2021 budget that brought more spirited dialogue.

To fill a more than $16-million budget deficit, some commissioners favored using $5-million in state funds not yet received, which were originally meant of the Juvenile Justice Center.

A major platform for the Harris campaign, the Mayor gave the green light to use that money to plug the budget.

"It's careless to me to think about moving a fund we don't even have, and is it going to dedicated revenue for the Juvenile Justice Center. I'm all for little fund balance usage as we can, but it's of great concern to me," said Commissioner Brandon Morrison.