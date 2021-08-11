Shelby County Commissioner asks for legal opinion on health department director's authority

In a release, Wright said, “It has been 521 days since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Shelby County, Tennessee, but today we still don't have a clear understanding of how the government derives its authority to make sweeping orders that impact all citizens. Today I am seeking clarity about the government's powers, the lines of responsibility, and our representative authority under the Constitution. I hear from voters every day asking me to take certain actions, but it seems as if all ultimate authority is vested in an unelected officer whose powers are not subject to any democratic process. Ours is supposed to be a government of limited, representative powers. We need to insist on ways that "We the People" can have influence on the rules and regulations that govern us.”