Shelby County Commissioners block sale of 2 properties to Byhalia Pipeline project

The commission also voted down a resolution calling for federal officials to review permits already granted for the project.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County commissioners blocked the sale of two tax delinquent properties for the Byhalia Connection Pipeline project.

The move to sell the two parcels in southwest Memphis was rejected Monday night.

A spokesperson for the proposed crude oil pipeline said that the companies would consider re-routing the pipeline and affecting other property owners.

The companies also denied that the pipeline's route through predominantly African American communities is "environmental racism."