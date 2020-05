The group says despite the current pandemic, they want to minimize the poverty stigma across the county.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Shelby County Commissioners partnered with several local organizations to give out personal care items to those in need Saturday.

Commissioners Mickell Lowery and Tami Sawyer joined the Sister Supply, Period at 901 Memphis and A Step Ahead Foundation to pass out free feminine hygiene products at Mississippi Boulevard Church in Midtown Memphis.