Tell Shelby County Commissioners what you think about redistricting plans for schools and the commission

A website has been set up to allow you to check out existing maps, give your feedback, and complete a survey.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Board of Commissioners want to know what you think about redistricting in the county for schools and commissioners.

The Board of Commissioners said over the next week, more maps they are considering will be uploaded to the site, and you will be able to comment on those as well.

The final decisions on new districts for Shelby County Schools and the County commission are set to be adopted by the end of the month (October).