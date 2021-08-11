Shelby County Commission approves new redistricting map

The map passed 8 to 5 Monday evening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Commission has approved the redistricting map that will be used for the next decade. Monday night, it passed 8 to 5 .

The task of redistricting happens every 10 years when a new census comes out. There will be roughly 69,000 to 73,000 residents in each district.

The census showed most people moved out to the eastern part of the county, so most districts in that region had to be reshaped.

A draft of the map put a precinct in Collierville in a separate district, which concerned some residents who voiced their thoughts at Monday's meeting. All of Collierville will be under District 2 which is represented by Commissioner David Bradford.

"I strongly feel to maintain continuity in the municipalities we should remain in one singular county district so that we have one point of contact and maintain singular representation," a Collierville resident said.

Population trends showed Cordova grew the most over the last 10 years. The commission felt it was important to have District 5 dedicated to representing that growing population.

"This will give the Cordova residents what they should have had a long time ago," Commissioner Van Turner said. "That's a commission district for them."

Here’s a look at how the Shelby County Commission map will be redistricted starting January 1.



The finalized map will also eliminate Commissioners Michael Whaley and Brandon Morrison from having to run against each other in the next election.

Whaley will represent District 13 and Morrison will represent District 4. District 4 is currently represented by Commissioner Mark Billingsley who is termed out.

The commission will likely have nine Democratic lead and four Republican lead districts for the next decade.

The deadline to have this submitted to the Shelby County Election Commission is Tuesday morning.