x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Local News

Shelby County Commission considers proposal to ban hiring potential deputies previously fired for excessive use of force

Commissioner Tami Sawyer pushed the plan, while Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said it's already a policy for his department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What’s that old saying in sports? “A tie game is like kissing your sister.” Yuck.

In politics, for Shelby County Commissioners to approve anything takes a majority of thirteen members.

Commissioner Tami Sawyer has been pushing a plan that would prohibit the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department from hiring any potential deputies if they were fired from previous work because of the use of excessive force.

Sawyer has been quoted as saying, “Law enforcement needs change.”

The trouble is, Sheriff Floyd Bonner instituted a policy similar to the Sawyer plan.

“I can guarantee you that we do and will follow this policy.”

Sawyer said there was a big issue.

“Sheriff Bonner might have that excessive force policy now, but what about the next Sheriff, and the one after that.”

Her argument was persuasive enough to get six votes. Opponents were able to get six against, saying the Sawyer proposal wasn’t needed.

On another issue, Commissioner Sawyer withdrew her proposal to ban the use of tear gas by the Sheriff’s office.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. Deputy Stacey Lee "I wear the badge because it is the most challenging and rewarding work I have ever done. I truly believe I was born to do it. There is nothing more rewarding than helping someone during the worst time of their life, and giving them the light they need most to keep going and persevere through tragedy.
Shelby-sheriff

    

Related Articles