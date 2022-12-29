How Shelby County Corrections ensured safe water after lost water pressure due to winter weather

Corrections teams boiled water 12 times a day to ensure more than 1400 inmates had access to safe drinking water.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Before MLGW lifted the boil water advisory Thursday afternoon, it applied to the Shelby County Division of Corrections in East Memphis - and the hundreds of inmates staff are responsible for each day.

ABC24 received a behind the scenes look at how workers adjusted and provided safe water during their second major order in as many years.

For nearly a week - and until Thursday afternoon - dining room workers inside Shelby County's Corrections complex were tacked on a new daily assignment: boiling water - 12 times a day - for more than 1400 inmates.

"It's been quite interesting, we do have a schedule to accommodate that, we have someone come in as early as 3 a.m.," Timothy Stout said.

Stout spearheaded the effort, which started with boiling 100 gallons of water in each of three pressure cookers. The H20 was then cooled, poured into sanitized barrels and then poured again into water coolers, where it chilled for three hours in freezers.

"It's definitely something that we've been challenged with but we've met the expectation," Stout added.

He said the safe drinking water mission this past week was personal for him and the inmates his team serves each day.

"We work with intention and understanding that these are brothers and they are sisters and they are aunts and uncles and they are our neighbors, so we want to make sure they are treated as such," Stout said.