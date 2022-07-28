Here are the new members of the Shelby County Council on Gun Safety

The mayor's office said the group includes 15 gun owners, two high school students, and five gun violence survivors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced the members of the Shelby County Council on Gun Safety Thursday.

The group is an effort to bring together people from across the community to look for solutions to reduce gun deaths and violence. The council will meet twice monthly.

In recent years, Memphis has topped the list for unintended shootings by youth, and Tennessee has the 11th highest rate of gun deaths in the United States, according to the mayor’s office.

They said the group includes 15 gun owners, two high school students, and five gun violence survivors. They said the members are educators, parents, healthcare workers, law enforcement, and concerned residents.

Below is the list of members released by the mayor’s office:

Addie Burks Adrian Ward Alvin Crook Anthony Self Audrey Elion Dale Anderson David Page Don Adams Elaine Ulmer Eric Harris Erica May Gladys Robinson Jaila Hampton Jonathan Cross Justin Johnson Kathy Haaga Lesia Bullard Marcus Manuel Mark Havener Reggie Eskridge Shahin Samiel Stacie Payne Tara Cash Tara Samples Willie Simon

“The goal of the council is to work collaboratively to raise awareness, encourage best practices, and reduce the risk of tragedy. Even in the absence of state-level changes, there are common sense steps we can take to improve gun safety while respecting the rights of gun owners. It will take a community-wide effort to reduce gun-related deaths. I look forward to working with our residents who stepped up to the task,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris in a news release.

“As a survivor and educator, I want to use my voice to make a difference in our county as it relates to gun safety. I understand the importance of common-sense gun laws and proper gun storage,” said Stacie Payne, council member and gun violence survivor. “I am proud to be a member of the Shelby County Council on Gun Safety and I am excited to make a positive impact with my fellow council members to reduce gun deaths.”

“I believe in the Second Amendment and the promotion of education surrounding gun rights and safety. I also believe that owning a gun is a responsibility that must have regulations,” said Willie Simon, council member and gun owner.