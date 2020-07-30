You can now pay Shelby County Criminal Court fees and fines online

The online payment system went online this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Childhood memories never leave.

Whenever I hear the term “the halls of justice,” I think of a Boston radio disc jockey named Larry Justice, who used the term all the time.

I say that, because there’s normally nothing funny about “the halls of justice” over at 201 Poplar. People’s lives often change forever in that building.

A building that is not an attractive place to be, even before COVID-19.

“Absolutely,” says Shelby Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn. “I believe people don’t want to come anyway, and especially now that there’s COVID. So we are not seeing as many people as we have.”

Heid Kuhn’s office staff is in charge of collecting all the fees and fines from cases. She’s been Clerk for almost two years.

“When I was running for office,” she said “... I always thought it was strange there wasn’t an online payment system in the Criminal Court Clerk’s office. That was the one thing I really wanted to do when I came into office.”

The online payment system went online this week.

“We’ve still got people coming in paying fees and fines and calling in asking if they can do that,” Kuhn says. “There has been a reduction in that lately, but it’s beginning to increase. And we’re hoping the online payment system will increase those payments.”