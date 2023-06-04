Shelby County D.A. Steve Mulroy announces initiatives he says will impact public safety and criminal justice reform

Mulroy said the initiatives are meant to combat crime and provide for witnesses and victims who must go to the Criminal Justice Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced new initiatives Thursday which could impact public safety and criminal justice reform.

Mulroy said the D.A.'s office is partnering with Memphis Police to crack down on business burglaries.

Mulroy said they are also working to improve conditions for victims and witnesses coming to the Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar by providing money for lunch if they've been there all day, a therapy dog, and free parking.

"Seems like that's the least we can do to honor what they are going through and they fact they are working with us and providing cooperation in the criminal justice system,” said Mulroy.

Another initiative is to hold a series of regular town hall meetings. They will be open to the public to meet once every other month.