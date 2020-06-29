Shelby County D.A. Gen. Amy Weirich elected to lead Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference Executive Committee

Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference announces newly elected executive committee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s 31 elected District Attorneys General have elected new members of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference Executive Committee.

The Honorable Amy Weirich, 30th District Attorney General, which serves Shelby County, has been elected to serve as the committee’s president.

“To serve as president of the DA’s conference is a great honor,” Gen. Weirich said. “Our 31 judicial districts vary in size and issues; however, we all share the common goals of protecting victims, preventing crime and fighting for justice for all citizens of Tennessee. Some of our challenges include high family violence rates, excess of deadly drug dealers and limited resources to do our jobs. I look forward to continuing our fight to improve public safety from Memphis to Mountain City.”

“The Conference was created to support Tennessee’s elected district attorneys in their constitutional duty to seek justice and protect our citizens. The Executive Committee guides that work,” said Guy R. Jones, the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference’s newly elected executive director. “District attorneys have a unique role that reaches beyond prosecuting violations of the law. Seeking justice requires difficult choices, new approaches and a commitment to protecting victims and their rights. That’s where these leaders make their greatest impact.”

2020–2021 TNDAGC Executive Committee Officers

President 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich (serving Shelby County)

(serving Shelby County) Vice President 17th District Attorney General Robert Carter (serving Bedford, Lincoln, Marshall and Moore counties)

(serving Bedford, Lincoln, Marshall and Moore counties) Secretary 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson (serving Loudon, Meigs, Morgan and Roane counties)

2020–2021 TNDAGC Executive Committee Members

3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong (serving Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties)

(serving Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties) 10th District Attorney General Steve Crump (serving Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties)

(serving Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties) 18th District Attorney General Ray Whitley (serving Sumner County)

(serving Sumner County) 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper (serving Hickman, Lewis, Perry and Williamson counties)

(serving Hickman, Lewis, Perry and Williamson counties) 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens (serving Chester, Henderson and Madison counties)

(serving Chester, Henderson and Madison counties) 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman (serving Dyer and Lake counties)