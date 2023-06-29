Shelby County D.A. orders investigation into Shelby County Clerk’s Office

The D.A. has been asked to investigate complaints about Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — To avoid a conflict of interest and any appearance of impropriety, the County Attorney’s Office requested that the District Attorney begin an investigation into numerous complaints concerning the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, which, if proven, could constitute a willful neglect by the County Clerk to perform the duties of her office.

Because of the politically sensitive nature of this inquiry, the District Attorney believed that an outside, independent prosecutor would be appropriate. To that end, he requested the appointment of an independent prosecutor, which has been granted.