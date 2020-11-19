Shelby County DA release body camera footage in Martavious Banks shooting

No charges were filed against the officers involved in the shooting September of 2018.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two years after Martavious Banks was shot by Memphis Police, the public gets its first look at body cam video from officers on the scene.

Earlier this summer, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said after a TBI investigation, charges would not be brought against the officers.

The video details the traffic stop and the moments leading up to the shooting but doesn’t include the shooting itself due to the officers turning their body cameras off.

The traffic stop in South Memphis happened in September of 2018. Banks sped for five miles before stopping at a home on Gill.

Weirich released several videos from body camera footage of the officers involved. In one video you can hear an officer say to the officer who shot banks, “Sit in your car, don’t speak to anybody, got it?”

The officer who shot Banks says he fired 5 or 6 shots on camera.

Banks was armed and the gun was recovered inside of the home where you can see him collapsed and bleeding. Minutes later, he’s loaded on a stretcher. There were others inside of the home on Gill who made it out unharmed.

The officer who shot Banks resigned and the three other officers were disciplined for violating Memphis Police Department’s policy related to body cameras.