Shelby County D.A. says video will be released soon of Dec. 2022 shooting of Jaylin McKenzie by Memphis Police officer

The TBI said an MPD officer and McKenzie exchanged gunfire following a traffic stop, and McKenzie was killed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Tuesday his office will be releasing footage soon of the shooting in December 2022 by a Memphis Police Officer that left a man dead.

Mulroy said that video will be released in the near future once Jaylin McKenzie's family gets the chance to watch it.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said just before midnight on Dec. 16, 2023, MPD made a traffic stop on American Way and the driver took off and ended up in a grassy area off Cochese Ave. The TBI said at least three people took off running. The TBI said an MPD officer and McKenzie exchanged gunfire, and McKenzie was killed.

The director of the D.A. Office's Justice Review Unit, which oversees police shooting investigations, said the TBI’s investigation into the shooting is complete, and Mulroy said the footage would be released soon.