Shelby County deputies shot and killed two dogs while responding to call

Deputies said the dogs attacked as they responded to what they said was a ‘violent mental consumer.’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies shot and killed two dogs while responding to a call Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Bethuel Road, north of Navy Road near Millington, about 9:40 a.m. about a ‘violent mental consumer.’

The SCSO said deputies arrived and when they took the man into custody in his yard, his two dogs attacked them. They said one of the deputies shot the two dogs to stop the attack. Both dogs died from the injuries.