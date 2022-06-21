Shelby County deputies shot and killed two dogs while responding to call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies shot and killed two dogs while responding to a call Tuesday morning.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Bethuel Road, north of Navy Road near Millington, about 9:40 a.m. about a ‘violent mental consumer.’
The SCSO said deputies arrived and when they took the man into custody in his yard, his two dogs attacked them. They said one of the deputies shot the two dogs to stop the attack. Both dogs died from the injuries.
The sheriff’s office said the man has been charged with aggravated assault. His name was not released.
