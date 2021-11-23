Shelby County D.A. announces Peppertree Apartments as public nuisance

A news conference is being held Tuesday morning declaring the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven as a public nuisance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and Shelby County leaders announced Tuesday the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven are being declared a public nuisance.

Shelby County District Attorney General D.A. Amy Weirich, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis spoke at a news conference Tuesday.

Weirich announced a new petition has been filed against the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.

She said the requested injunction would not evict current residents, but management would not be allowed to renew tenants or take on new tenants.