Shelby County District Attorney hires new ADAs and non-attorney staff

Steve Mulroy said the D.A.’s office is still hiring for attorney and non-attorney roles, and anyone interested is invited to apply.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Wednesday that his office has hired six new Assistant District Attorneys and other non-attorney staff members.

In a news release, Mulroy said Addie Burks, Rob Gowen, Matthew Ian John, Kindle Nance, Katie Ratton, and Monica Timmerman are the new ADAs. Caleb Hoffman and Latasha Wallace are new Legal Investigators, and Jacqueline Chacon and Oriana Holmes are Victim-Witness Coordinators (VWCs).

Mulroy said the new ADAs are veteran crimincal trial attorneys, and the new VWCs add needed bilingual staffing to the office.

“I'm pleased to add such talent and experience to my staff, and to continue to fulfill my campaign pledge to increase its diversity, especially that of its lawyers,” said Mulroy in the release. “The additional bilingual ability will really help fulfill our mission of serving victims.”