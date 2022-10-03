Shelby County DA adds three new officials to office

Mulroy said that the newly selected officials will add to his office’s diverse professional environment.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has added new members to his team as he settles into his new role.

Three new office members will now serve under Mulroy’s leadership.

The Special Assistant for Post-Conviction role was filled by Gerald Skahan. Skahan worked as the Presiding Judge of Shelby County Mental Health Court from 2014 to 2022, and he also has experience as a Chief Public Defender.

The Assistant District Attorney role was filled by Haden Laywer, and Nicole Harris will function as the Senior Adviser for Communications and Community Engagement.

Laywer has practiced as a criminal defense lawyer since 2007.

Harris has a history in news media, and she was a former Advisor in ALSAC’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.

Mulroy said that the newly selected officials will add to his office’s diverse professional environment.

“These additions to our team represent diversity, experience, and above all, an abiding interest in delivering equal justice under the law for everyone in Shelby County,” says Mulroy. “I’m gratified that they have chosen to join our office and I will rely on their leadership as we strive to create the most effective and fair DA office possible.”