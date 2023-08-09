Bartlett house fire briefly becomes rescue effort after firefighter runs out of air, has to escape

Shelby County crews were battling a house fire in Bartlett when a "mayday" call came over the radio. The firefighter escaped uninjured.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A Shelby County firefighter had a major scare Wednesday when he ran out of air in his breathing apparatus while battling a house fire in Bartlett and had to escape, according to the Shelby County Fire Department (SCFD).

The fire happened around noon Wednesday in the 4000 block of Forrest Lake Drive, from what neighbors on scene said was possibly a lightning strike.

According to SCFD, the firefighter ran out of air in his breathing apparatus that allows firefighters to breathe while in heavy smoke, and had to escape through an exterior window.

Other firefighters on scene saw the escape, and paired with an alarm from running out of air, sounded a "mayday" call over the radio, which prompted a major response from not only Shelby County, but Millington and Bartlett Fire Departments as well.

The firefighter received medical attention and was taken to the hospital out of caution, but did not suffer any major injuries, SCFD said.