Firefighters save dog from burning house in Shelby County

The Shelby County Fire Department said they responded to a house fire in the Richmond Hills neighborhood in southeast Shelby County. The dog is expected to be OK.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple companies from the Shelby County Fire Department (SCFD) and Germantown Fire Department responded to a home on fire in the Richmond Hills neighborhood of Germantown Tuesday, where they saved a family dog from the burning house, SCFD said.

SCFD said they had been told while in route to the scene that children were possibly trapped inside.

however, immediately upon arrival, firefighters began searching the home and were then told that all occupants of the home were out, except the family pet – a 13 year old mixed breed dog that was still inside.

Two Shelby County Firefighters found the dog in an upstairs bathroom and quickly brought it outside where additional firefighters from the SCFD assisted in saving the life of the dog, named Fluffy.

Firefighters initially feared the dog was not breathing, and the fire had taken its life.

They began administering CPR techniques to the dog which eventually led to stronger and stronger breathing sounds, SCFD said.

While more firefighters from additional companies were fighting the fire inside the house, the family located a veterinarian that could tend to Fluffy and the family whisked him away immediately.

SCFD said their last word from the family was that Fluffy is doing well and will spend the night with his vet for observation.