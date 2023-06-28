Shelby County Government Council on Gun Safety recognized for Free Gun Locks by Mail program

Over the last year, the Council on Gun Safety has presented ideas and initiatives to decrease gun violence in our city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County leaders recognized members of the Shelby County Government Council on Gun Safety Wednesday for their work to increase public safety in the community.

One initiative is Shelby County's Free Gun Lock by Mail program, the first program of its kind.

They said gun locks are key to preventing unintended gun tragedies.

“This is an opportunity for us to reach across party lines, to reach across racial lines, gender lines, neighborhoods, to come together and say we're going to do what it takes to make a safer Memphis and Shelby County,” said Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright.

Since the program's launch rolled out, more than 700 Shelby County residents have requested a gun lock and received it through the mail.