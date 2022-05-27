Shelby County Health Department headquarters cleared by Hazmat

Services at 1826 Sycamore View and the public health clinics continue to operate.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 2:28 p.m.: A Memphis Fire Department Hazmat Team found no chemical spill at the Shelby County Health Department's Jefferson Street headquarters.

The department said the building was evacuated in an abundance of caution after a suspected chemical spill was found in a part of the building not open to the public. The substance was determined by Hazmat to be non-hazardous.

All other Health Department facilities are open as scheduled.

The Shelby County Health Department closed its headquarters building at 814 Jefferson Friday afternoon due to a potential chemical spill.

SCHD said the spill happened in an area of the building which isn't open to the public. The building will remain closed for the remainder of the day for an investigation.

All Health Department locations will be closed on Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.

Shelby County Health Department's headquarters building at 814 Jefferson is closed for the remainder of Friday, May 27, 2022. All other Health Department facilities remain open as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/vfCSIuJCtb — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) May 27, 2022