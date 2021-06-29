Shelby County Health Department to hold special weekend hours for parents’ back to school needs

Saturday, July 10 and 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department will be open for special Saturday hours on July 10 and July 17 to help parents with their children’s back to school needs.

SATURDAY SERVICES:



WHAT:

WHEN: Saturday, July 10 and 17, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: 814 Jefferson Avenue, Memphis, TN 38105

The Health Department’s Immunization Clinic will provide required vaccinations and children’s shot records. The Immunization Clinic will also offer COVID-19 vaccinations (Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer) for children age 12 and older. (COVID-19 vaccination is not required for school entry, but is recommended for children age 12 and older.)

The Health Department’s Immunization Clinic accepts health insurance, and uninsured children often qualify for vaccinations at low or no cost through the Federal Vaccines for Children Program.

The Health Department’s Office of Vital Records provides certified copies of certificates of birth. A birth certificate may be required upon school entry and when a child transfers from one school district to another. Certified copies of birth certificates cost $15 per copy, payable by cash, money order, or credit card (Visa or MasterCard). A parent or guardian must present proof of identity in order to obtain a birth certificate.

Parents: summer is short. Get ready for next school year, so you can enjoy the summer break! We can help with shot records, vaccinations & birth certificates. But get them NOW, don't wait til summer heats up in July! Call 901-222-9000. @SCSK12Unified



#summer #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/TrmznzTzkS — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) June 28, 2021