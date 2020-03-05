Shelby County Health Inspector looks into trash issues at Family Dollar in Parkway Village

Last July, the store at the corner of Mount Moriah and Kirby was shut down by the Shelby County Health Department because of a rat infestation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Health Department received a complaint about trash issues outside of a Parkway Village Family Dollar this week.

Community leader, Patricia Rogers sent photos to Local 24 News of the trash outside of a store in the 4000 block of Winchester.

A Shelby County Health Department PIO says the department sent an inspector to the store and told management to clean it up.

We reached out to Family Dollar Corporate and Randy Guiler, VP of Investor Relations sent Local 24 News this statement:

"I am pleased with the progress our store teams have made in store maintenance. Our store associates are working very hard to provide a safe, clean environment, while serving customers with their daily essentials, such as food, cleaning supplies and paper products. In any instances where we've not maintained the appropriate standard, our teams work to address the issues promptly."