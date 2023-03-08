x
Shelby County included in Tennessee disaster declaration by Biden, FEMA

Federal funding is now said to be available to state and eligible governments in certain Tennessee counties.
Credit: luzitanija - stock.adobe.com

TENNESSEE, USA — Acknowledging that severe winter storms greatly affected areas of Tennessee from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster exists in the state and has offered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts. 

Federal funding is now said to be available to state and eligible governments in local areas as well as certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged.

Areas elligible include Washington, Shelby, Putnam, Perry, Maury, Knox, Henderson, Greene, Davidson, Coffee and Cocke Counties.

Federal funding is also said to be available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures across the state.

Brian F. Schiller has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas. He was named this by administrator of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Deanne Criswell. 

"Additional designations" might be made at a later date if requested by Tennessee and warranted by results of further damage assessments. 

