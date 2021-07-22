Shelby County Interim Health Director supports Dr. Michelle Taylor as new director, despite earlier memo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a glowing recommendation from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, and what seemed to be a good meeting with commissioners, Dr. Michelle Taylor's future as the next director of the Shelby County Health Department could be in jeopardy.

A memo from interim health department director Lasonya Hall was sent out on May 19th. In it, Hall says an interview panel had strong concerns about Dr. Taylor's lack of leadership and administrative skills for such a large department. The concerns of the interview panel were so strong, they weren’t recommending Dr. Taylor or the other finalist for the position.

But in a statement Thursday, Dr. Hall said the sentences were taken out of a larger report, and there was significant vetting by the mayor and state health department. “The panel may not have been in a position to make a recommendation at this stage, but that is not unusual. Additionally, those sentences were part of a larger report and a multi-stage process. The finalists had strengths and weaknesses and we knew that there would be significant additional vetting by the mayor and the state health department. In the end, Dr. Taylor is a pediatrician, military veteran, and the strongest of the candidates for the position.”