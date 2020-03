The Court will be functioning under a temporary docket schedule through March 31, 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Due to concerns over COVID-19, Shelby County Juvenile Court and the Juvenile Court Clerk's Office will be functioning under a temporary docket schedule through March 31.

The only hearings that will be conducted during this time will be Preliminary Hearing/Emergency Motion, Detention Hearings/Plea Dockets/Revocation Hearings, and in custody Contempt Hearings.