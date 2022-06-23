Shelby County leaders discuss ways to help those with disabilities navigate the area

Thursday morning, they gathered for a discussion on the issues many face, and what solutions can be brought to help.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the Memphis Center for Independent Living are working on ways to help empower and enhance the lives of residents with disabilities.

Thursday morning, they gathered for a discussion on the issues many face, and what solutions can be brought to help.

“There are plenty of really, really, sobering stories we heard today and if more people knew that they can be a part of change in positive way to make navigating the city and community a little easier, I think that's half the battle. So we're raising awareness today,” said Mayor Harris.