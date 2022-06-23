x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Shelby County leaders discuss ways to help those with disabilities navigate the area

Thursday morning, they gathered for a discussion on the issues many face, and what solutions can be brought to help.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the Memphis Center for Independent Living are working on ways to help empower and enhance the lives of residents with disabilities.

Thursday morning, they gathered for a discussion on the issues many face, and what solutions can be brought to help.

“There are plenty of really, really, sobering stories we heard today and if more people knew that they can be a part of change in positive way to make navigating the city and community a little easier, I think that's half the battle. So we're raising awareness today,” said Mayor Harris.

Thursday’s meeting was just the start of discussing ways to improve commuting around Memphis for those with disabilities, and the efforts are expected to continue into next month.

RELATED: New Tennessee law makes it illegal for employers to pay disabled people below minimum wage

RELATED: Special Olympics of Greater Memphis athletes win big at Special Olympic USA Games

RELATED: Why a Memphis comedian was determined to host a fashion show for kids with autism

Paid Advertisement