Shelby County leaders respond to Gov. Lee request to lift business restrictions, mask mandate by Memorial Day

Vaccine demand locally continues to struggle, including at the FEMA site in Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Tuesday - saying COVID-19 is no longer a public health crisis in Tennessee - Gov. Bill Lee said he wants all counties - including Shelby County - to lift all business restrictions and mask mandates by Memorial Day.

While the state can order that for all non-metro counties, such public health changes could be a tougher sell in the Memphis area and already facing resistance.

"It's time for government to get out of the business of public health interventions," Gov. Lee said in Nashville Tuesday morning.

With that, the governor announced Tennessee's 89 non-metro counties will no longer be allowed to have mask mandates.

"COVID-19 is now a managed public health issue," Gov. Lee said.

By Memorial Day, Gov. Lee also wants the six metro counties - including Shelby County - to lift all COVID-19 business restrictions and mask requirements.

Remaining executive actions will address a few lingering economic and regulatory issues. We have never had a statewide mask mandate and I am removing authority from local officials to issue mask requirements. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 27, 2021

"We are in a different season; it's time to shift our focus now more toward recovery and not restrictions," Gov. Lee said.

But shortly after Gov. Lee made those remarks, those in Shelby County essentially said 'not so fast'.

"We are going to ask for the informed opinion of experts before any changes are made," David Sweat with the Shelby County Health Department said.

"Remember it wasn't an order, it was a request," City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen added.

McGowen said a legal review is underway, to consider for example, if Shelby County municipalities and the City of Memphis could potentially be under different mask requirements.

They current Shelby County health directive expires in mid-May and the health officer hasn't announced any major changes yet planned beyond that date.

"We are not there yet to a point where it is reasonable to lift a mask requirement," McGowen said. "We need more people vaccinated before we can even begin to have that conversation."

As of Tuesday, Shelby County health experts said less than half - 44% - of Shelby County's targeted population vaccine goal has been reached.

The FEMA vaccination site in Midtown Memphis - that can provide 3000 daily doses - didn't put 1000 shots in arms any day last week.

"We are obviously working the with the team there should they decide at the federal level to scale back some of the presence here because of lack of uptake," McGowen said. "At this point there has been no scaling back, no limitations on the number of doses, we stand ready."

McGowen said vaccine organizers continue to work at the grassroots level to get more people inspired to get shots in arms.